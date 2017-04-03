First, the Russians, or USSR, or the evil empire, as we anti-communists used to call them, have always tried to interfere with elections. That's what "commies" do. They hate people who vote in free elections; and,

A few days ago, I was on local Spanish radio talking about politics. The host asked me about Russia meddling in the 2016 elections. I replied with a few points:

Second, the Russians had no influence in changing the vote on November 8, unless you want me to believe that Putin didn't know that California, Illinois, Virginia and New York were part of the Union. In other words, Mrs. Clinton won those rather easily! What Russian dropped the ball in those states? What secret Russian agent wasn't told about the vote in those states?

It's time for some adult -- the few remaining -- to call on Democrats to drop this nonsense about Russia and Trump. I write this as someone who did not support Mr. Trump in the primaries. I did vote for Mr. Trump because the Clinton option was simply unacceptable for the U.S.

Maybe Andy McCarthy's post should be required reading for the angry left this week:

So now, there is just one very inconvenient problem for the “Russia hacked the election” narrative, the tireless media-Democrat harangue since November 8: Everything of substance that is known to the U.S. government about Russian meddling was already known in those pre-election weeks when Clinton and the Democrats were hailing the legitimacy of the process. They’ve changed their tune not because the facts changed, but because they lost. And what’s their story now? It’s pretty much the same one they scalded Trump for telling. They peddle a three-part rigged election claim: (1) foreign interference, not by illegal aliens who may have voted but by Russians who did not affect the voting process; (2) one-sided press coverage -- they mean the Russian propaganda press and the WikiLeaks release of DNC and John Podesta e-mails, which they’d now have you believe had more influence on Americans than did the Democrat-media complex and the grudging State Department release of Hillary Clinton’s own e-mails; and (3) the corruption that lifted a low-character candidate who should not have been allowed to run but who received extraordinary government assistance -- not from the Obama Justice Department but from the Putin regime. The story is never going to fly.

That's correct. It ain't gonna fly no matter how many leftists continue to put this cream in their Starbucks coffee.

The Democrat Party has a lot of problems, from losing all federal power in 2016 to getting wiped out in state legislatures during the Obama years. They need to grow up and start acting seriously.

P.S.