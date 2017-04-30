'We are not fake news. We are not failing news organizations and we are not the enemy of the American people.'

The phrase 'enemy of the people' had been one of the most trenchant attacks launched by the President towards the media.

Mason went on to say that all reporters in Washington share the common interest of protecting and sharing the core values of the democracy, of those being the First Amendment and freedom of press.

'An attack on one of us is an attack on any of us,' he said.

'At previous dinners we have rightly talked about the threats to freedom of press abroad.

'It is now right that we talk about threats at home. The world is watching.'