‘We are not fake news,’ claims president of White House Correspondents Association
Richard Nixon’s famous claim, “I am not a crook,” now has fitting company in the realm of immortal, unconvincing denials. At last night’s White House Correspondents Association Dinner, the president of that body, Jeff Mason, the White House correspondent for Reuters, adopted a somber tone, the sort of sad seriousness found when a family member reveals that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The UKDM:
'It would be wrong not to address the criticisms leveled at us by President Trump,' he began - to applause and cheers from a room which was stripped of the celebrities and politicians who had in recent years been a feature of the dinner.
'We are not fake news. We are not failing news organizations and we are not the enemy of the American people.'
The phrase 'enemy of the people' had been one of the most trenchant attacks launched by the President towards the media.
Mason went on to say that all reporters in Washington share the common interest of protecting and sharing the core values of the democracy, of those being the First Amendment and freedom of press.
'An attack on one of us is an attack on any of us,' he said.
'At previous dinners we have rightly talked about the threats to freedom of press abroad.
'It is now right that we talk about threats at home. The world is watching.'
Here are his remarks on video:
There is a circling of the wagons going on here, pushing the media even farther into its self-destructive obsession with bringing down President Trump. The warning that the freedom of the press is under assault at home is fatuous. Has President Trump wiretapped reporters (and even their mothers!) the way that President Obama did?
Face it: the media love to dish out criticism (especially of Trump, but any non-progressive will do), but they cannot stand it when the object of their scorn hits back with his own criticism of them. Trump has criticized the media, but so far as anyone knows, he has not abused the Espionage Act to spy on them, a truly alarming use of state power, as opposed to rhetoric.
There is a circling of the wagons going on here, pushing the media even farther into its self-destructive obsession with bringing down President Trump. The warning that the freedom of the press is under assault at home is fatuous. Has President Trump wiretapped reporters (and even their mothers!) the way that President Obama did?
Face it: the media love to dish out criticism (especially of Trump, but any non-progressive will do), but they cannot stand it when the object of their scorn hits back with his own criticism of them. Trump has criticized the media, but so far as anyone knows, he has not abused the Espionage Act to spy on them, a truly alarming use of state power, as opposed to rhetoric.