WaPo shocked to discover in poll that Trump would beat Hillary today, and buries the news

The problem with taking a poll is that respondents might contradict the narrative that the poll-taker wants to push. Something like that just happened to the Washington Post, owned by Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos. How frustrating it must have been to run the ABC News-Washington Post poll, looking for the usual “Trump has negative approval” numbers, showing disapproval outpolls approval of his presidency. But they made a mistake of asking a question whose answer turned out to be disconcerting:

Asked how they would vote if the election were held today, 43 say they would support Trump and 40 percent say Clinton. Apparently, the Post was worried that some of their readers might choke on the corn flakes if they read this, so the buried it. Deep. 1564 words into a 1622-word article – i.e., in the second to last paragraph. It is now becoming inescapable that Hillary Clinton was/is a historically bad candidate, now less popular than she was during the election. But she is not one to go away quietly. This is going to get even more fun.