I was accused of betraying conservatism when I jumped aboard the Trump train after my candidate, Ted Cruz, dropped out. For me, it was a no-brainer. Hillary in the Oval Office would have ended America as founded. I care more about saving my country than saving conservatism.

Here we are, folks – 100 days into Trump's presidency. My NeverTrump friends are still itching for Trump to betray us so they can say, "I told you so." Well, if Trump betrays us tomorrow, we are still winners, light-years down the road to making America great again compared to where we would be had another Republican won.

I have also come to realize that Trump is you and me. While I have voted Republican ever since Ronald Reagan, I never got involved in politics until the Tea Party. As a rookie, political experts instructed me to walk on eggshells during media interviews, lest the press brand our side mean and racist.

My Baltimore projects instincts kept nagging me: why please dishonest bullies who don't care about truth and seek only to destroy you? When Trump entered the political arena, he blew up everything I was taught about how to deal with fake news media. I cheered Trump on, feeling vindicated and liberated.

NeverTrumps are still embarrassed by Trump and Press Secretary Spicer. It is as if NeverTrumps are in high school, and fake news media are the cool kids they want to like them. I do not give a rat's derrière about what leftists think about me. I am focused on defeating their evil agenda. Therefore, Trump is you and me.

I suspect that it has been eye-opening for our non-ideological president to see how insanely and viciously leftists have responded to him doing commonsense things in the best interest of our country. Conservatives are the everyday, common sense-thinking Americans. Leftists are the extremists and wackos who are out of touch and out of sync with American values and culture.

So while leftists continue to have foot-stomping, pulling-out-their-hair temper tantrums in frustration, here are several of Trump's incredible reversals of Obama's mess in only 100 days.

Trump ended Obama's war on coal, bringing back jobs.

Trump reversed various Obama attempts to disarm Americans.

Trump has begun rolling back Obama's nonsensical climate change regulations.

Trump reversed Obama's dangerous mandate for public schools to allow boys into girls' restrooms and locker rooms.

Trump ended Obama's policy of forcing us to pay for abortions overseas.

Trump ended Obama's iron-fist mandate that states fund Planned Parenthood.

Trump has begun unclogging Obama's overreaching EPA water rules.

Trump is fixing Obama's awful deal in which he funded the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Thus far, Trump has signed 37 orders reversing Obama's Make America Last policies and agenda.

Meanwhile, fake news media relentlessly promote their false narratives: Trump has backtracked on all of his crazy and naive campaign promises; his supporters are dispirited; his administration of bulls in Washington, D.C.'s china shop cannot get anything done.

Oh, how they lie and lie and lie. Congrats, Mr. President, on your amazing first 100 days. We are all behind you, looking forward to tax reform and repealing Obamacare.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist