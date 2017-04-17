Trumped by Trump

They say “timing is everything.” This year, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un’s celebratory “Day of the Sun” parade to celebrate the birthday of North Korea’s founder and show off North Korea’s Musudan missile, ended up heralding North Korea's sixth failed missile/nuclear test. It coincided with Passover Week and Holy Week’s Saturday Easter Vigil (both Catholic and Orthodox) celebrations around the world. By Easter Sunday morning, Kim Jong Un’s party had ended, but was not over. The U.S. Pacific Command was still in place. And China supposedly had terminated North Korea's coal imports, among other reported conciliatory concessions, ever since China's visiting leader, Xi Jinping, enjoyed “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen” at the Xi-Trump Mar-a-Lago summit.

Kim wasn't the only one who got trumped by Trump over a crucial interval. By Sunday, the mainstream media could have shared stories of its own with Kim. Start with the not-to-be-missed news conference with Conan Nolan (Los Angeles KNBC4 local news) featuring Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of House on Foreign Affairs, referencing the existing North Korea Sanctions Act to preempt North Korea from selling fissile material and parts. That wasn't good news for Kim. Next up, @CNNSOTU: Congressman Royce cited specific sanctions to effectively impose on North Korea, this time with Jake Tapper: “Shut down any foreign banks doing any kind of business in hard currency with North Korea….” and Royce deftly added: “some 10 Chinese banks.” That wasn't good news for Xi. Oh, wait, the analysts must have their say. Easter Sunday morning is the perfect time for CNN to bash the United States Navy & United States military, especially its commander-in-chief. Six minutes into their idle chit-chat when Jake's producer suddenly cues Jake to check the twitterverse --- say what?! The Tweeter-in-Chief was tweeting his own personal message worldwide, live from Florida, serving up the second ‘most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen.’ Jake, Xi and Kim were left to eat that cake.