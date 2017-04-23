The United States will honor an Obama-era agreement with Australia to help resettle Syrian refugees, despite the Trump administration not favoring the arrangement, Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday.

It's bad enough that President Trump violated his own campaign promise and continues the illegal, unconstitutional "DREAMer" amnesty created by President Obama. But now Trump is going out of his way to take the most dangerous illegal aliens that other countries don't want!

"President Trump has made it clear that we'll honor the agreement — that doesn't mean we admire the agreement," Pence said during a joint news conference....

He's honoring it but not admiring it? That's the kind of doubletalk we expect from politicians. Well, I honor President Trump but don't admire him either.

Up to 1,250 refugees housed in Australian detention camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea would come to the U.S. under the agreement made with President Barack Obama. Within the first 10 days as president, Trump had a tense phone call with Turnbull about the agreement. He followed up the phone call with a tweet several days later where he called the deal "dumb."

Trump was right. But you see that was the view of the January 2017 Donald Trump, whose views are different from the February 2017 Donald Trump and the March and April version as well. This is what you get when you have a president unmoored by a coherent belief system.

Obama made this bad deal, but Trump was not obligated to comply with it. And these are not just any refugees, these are refugees (probably mostly Muslim) from war-torn Syria. There is absolutely no way to vet these refugees, because there is no central, reliable government we trust to get this information from.

Candidate Trump had said that not only would he not admit any more refugees from Syria, he would send the ones here home. President Trump, meanwhile, has been admitting refugees from Syria at a faster rate than Obama, and now is taking in problematic refugees who weren't even trying to come to America.

How many "Trump refugees" will turn around and kill Americans? How many "Trump refugees" will walk around wearing burkas and demand special accommodations? How many "Trump refugees" will build mosques which blare the call to prayer, five times a day, over loudspeakers starting at 6 a.m.?

What's next? Will we start accepting Muslim refugees bound for Germany and France? Is this what Trump supporters voted for?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.