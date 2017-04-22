President Donald Trump said Friday that Dreamers, a term used for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, should "rest easy" about his presidency because his administration is "not after the Dreamers, we are after the criminals."

President Trump, facing criticism for deporting exactly one "DREAMer" out of millions, wanted to reassure children of illegal aliens , some of them in their 30s, that he is not going to deport them.

Trump campaigned for the presidency as a staunch opponent of illegal immigration, pledging to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama administration policy program that grants some young undocumented immigrants protection from deportation. "That is our policy," Trump told The Associated Press in an interview.

Trump's hypocrisy knows no bounds. Do you remember during the campaign how he pounded Jeb Bush for wanting to keep the "DREAMer" program? Do you remember how Trump said he wanted to end birthright citizenship? Well, by keeping the DREAMer program, not only does Trump keep birthright citizenship, but he expands it to not just babies born to illegals, but children of illegals brought to America.

Trump tells illegals to "rest easy." But who should not rest easy?

1) Citizens who want the government to follow the Constitution. The Constitution does not give the president the right to legalize an entire class of illegal aliens. Obama acted unconstitutionally when he did this, and Trump is acting unconstitutionally as he continues this illegal program.

2) Citizens whose jobs are taken by illegal "DREAMers."

3) College-bound students whose admission spots are taken by "DREAMers."

4) Taxpayers whose money goes to pay welfare for "DREAMers."

5) Citizens who are the victim of "DREAMer" criminals.

It makes zero sense to deport the parents of illegals but to allow their children to stay here. Trump promised to change this policy when he positioned himself as the toughest on illegal immigration, but now that he is president, he is as weak as Jeb Bush. At least Jeb Bush was honest about what he was going to do as president.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.