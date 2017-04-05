Time to tell the truth and split these 'Russia investigations'

The "Russia Investigation" is a mess and, increasingly, a sham. The merging of multiple, disparate investigations has muddied the investigations themselves and has allowed the left to draw conclusions; Trump colluded with Putin, from, Russia hacked our election. In a previous blog post, I suggested that Democrats show collusion or shut the heck up. With the reporting that Susan Rice sought to unmask Donald Trump, and people associated with his campaign, it is my estimation that Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, or whoever has the authority needs to take the steps to unlink the "Russia investigation." There are three distinct investigations. Going forward, each investigation should have to prove that it has something of significance to pursue. Russia's hacking of our election. It was reported this past week that the Obama administration had evidence of "hacking" early last summer. They decided not to pursue any action, as they expected that their candidate would be the beneficiary. They also feared that pursuing a "Russia hacking" investigation could encompass Hillary Clinton and her many dealings with the Russian government. Collusion between Donald Trump and people associated with his campaign and Vladimir Putin. While this sword has hung over Donald Trump's presidency, I have yet to see any evidence presented. There have been countless innuendos, but not one shred of evidence. Government eavesdropping on private citizens. The use of "intentional" or "incidental" collection of private communications to serve a political end and the leaking, or "unmasking," of private citizens' identities and information. Right now, all of these disparate issues are caught up in the umbrella of the "Russian investigation."

This serves the Democrats and their media sycophants, as it allows them to milk the Russian story every day. Average Americans don't seemingly care that evidence of collusion hasn't been presented, or that Hillary was eyeballs-deep in quid pro quos, selling uranium for donations to the Clinton Global Initiative. Enough! Donald Trump and the American people who voted for him have the right to have the cloud of suspicion cleared up and be given the opportunity to govern. We've allowed this charade to go on far too long. Split the investigations. Make lead investigators make the case for why their investigations should be allowed to advance. Stop playing a game designed by the left, to serve the interest of the left. Imagine the work we could get done if Damocles's sword weren't being held over Donald Trump's presidency.