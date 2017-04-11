Since then, his career as a Republican senator has been undistinguished, to be charitable. He calls himself a "maverick," primarily because he opposes his own Republican Party. For example, he voted against the 2001 Bush tax cuts, probably because Bush beat him in the 2000 primaries.

John McCain served our country in Vietnam and was subject to horrific torture as a POW.

His major legislation, McCain-Feingold, intended to restrict political contributions by corporations and others, was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The Dems complain about this in every election because they do not want businesses to contribute to Republicans.

Lately, McCain seems more unhinged than usual.

First, on Sunday, April 9, he blamed the Trump administration "partially" for the chemical attack on civilians by Assad in Syria because the administration sent "mixed" signals to Assad. This is preposterous.

Second, on Sunday, April 2, he criticized House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, alleging that Nunes could not conduct an impartial investigation because he viewed and discussed intelligence reports that confirm that Trump was surveilled by the Obama administration. McCain told Martha Raddatz on ABC:

This is obviously a schism between Republican and Democrats, let alone that bizarre fashion with which all of this happened. If we're really going to get to the bottom of these things, it's got to be done in a bipartisan fashion. And as far as I could tell, Congressman Nunes killed that.

McCain's comments tied in with the Democrats' attacks on Nunes that forced Nunes to recuse himself as chairman. Once again, McCain helped the Democrats.

On December 30, 2016, McCain said the Russian "interference" with our election is an "act of war." An act of war implies that we have to respond with force.

McCain ignores the fact there is no evidence that the Russians affected the outcome of the election. Hillary brags that she won the popular vote. If Russia hacked and released Podesta's emails, this must mean that the voters in the Democratic states did not care about the contents of the emails, but the voters in the Republican states did care.

The DNC never supplied their computers to the FBI to check for hacking despite the request from FBI director James Comey.

What were the Democrats afraid of if they claim that their computers were hacked? Since the FBI did not examine the DNC computers, they cannot say the computers were hacked.

At best, the Russians may have sent the phishing email to Podesta, whose emails document that Hillary and Obama lied about Hillary's use of the unsecured email system. McCain must believe that the release of information about Hillary, the veracity of which was not questioned by Hillary or Obama, is an act of war.

In March 2017, after Senator Rand Paul disagreed with McCain on whether Montenegro should join NATO, McCain accused Paul of working for Putin:

You are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin ... trying to dismember this small country, which has already been the subject an attempted coup. If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.

In January 2017, McCain told the Morning Joe cast that Putin is a greater danger to our country than ISIS. How many terrorist attacks killing Americans did Putin authorize?

McCain is the go-to guy for the Sunday political shows who need a "Republican" to bash Trump and other Republicans. He is always ready to help Democrats attack Republicans.

McCain acts as if he were the senator from Ukraine/Crimea who wants war with Russia.

McCain should resign and retire. He can star in a remake of Dr. Strangelove as General Buck Turgidson. He does not need to act – just to be himself.

Or he can work for MSNBC or the Sunday political shows, where he spends most of his time.