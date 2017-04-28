It’s unclear how dozens of other Republicans would vote this time, but the number of Republicans publicly opposed or leaning against the bill is enough to raise doubts about whether the House would pass it in its current form.

Twenty-three GOP defections would be enough to kill House Republicans’ ObamaCare repeal-and-replacement plan, assuming every House Democrat votes against it.

Centrists opposed to the new bill are largely echoing Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), who said the negotiations between Meadows and MacArthur only exacerbated his earlier problems with the bill.

The legislation would allow states to opt out of some of ObamaCare’s requirements and could result in people losing their current health coverage or facing much higher premiums. Dent, in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, said he worried that people with pre-existing health conditions might be left without insurance because of the changes, something supporters of the bill have fiercely denied.

Many members of the centrist Tuesday Group members complained that the MacArthur-Meadows amendment pushed the bill too far to the right, and they privately griped that MacArthur had shifted blame for the stalled healthcare effort from conservatives to centrists.

The changes seemed aimed at winning over conservatives — and those efforts proved successful.

The approximately 30-member House Freedom Caucus endorsed the new bill Wednesday after opposing the earlier legislation.

In the process, however, the new bill might have lost just as many centrists.

Vulnerable GOP Rep. Leonard Lance wouldn’t criticize his fellow New Jerseyan, MacArthur, but he there was nothing leadership could do to persuade him to support the revised bill.

“I might not use the phrase ‘given up,’ theologically or otherwise, [but] I believe the leadership knows where I stand on this issue,’” Lance told reporters.

GOP leaders are under pressure from the White House to hold a vote by President Trump’s 100th day in office, Saturday. But they say they won’t bring their revised bill to the floor until they secure the 216 needed GOP votes.

And right now, they acknowledge, they don’t have them.