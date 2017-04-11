The Pigpen Left: Dead body found in DAPL protest debris

With the snows melting in icy North Dakota, the mounds of frozen garbage left by far-left Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) protestors are finally being cleared. What should the police find in all those acres of debris? A dead body, not surprisingly, nestled among all the garbage-barge-like flotsam and jetsam such Occupy-inspired campout protests always leave in their wake. The body was of a California man who hung out at protests as an 'activist' and who had been reported missing by his stepbrother last October. It was found in the Cannonball River where it had been left among all the detritus of the protestors, apparently none of them particularly caring, yet all full of self-righteous virtuousness about saving the earth as their demonstration spun into chaos. That's right, they left a fellow protestor's dead body behind in a river but piously lectured the people of the North Dakota about the horrors of the Dakota Access Pipleline polluting some lake.

Ironically, the protest, which failed, left the giant garbage piles and crime blotter as its main monument to its memory. The Daily Caller reports that it was a revolting monument indeed: Local officials argue the demonstration were violent enough to warrant task force help. Former GOP North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple, for instance, asked Wyoming Highway Patrol earlier this year to send riot squads and cops with active shooter training to suppress violent anti-pipeline protests, according to documents obtained by a media advocacy group. He wanted help dealing with “civil unrest” and “criminal activities” related to the protests, according to public records communications obtained in February by Muck Rock. The North Dakota Republican asked his Wyoming counterpart in a Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request to send 40 officers to Morton County for assistance quelling what he deemed increasingly violent protests. An EMAC allows states to share valuable resources during emergency situations. The demonstrations resulted in significant damage to private property, as well as numerous acts of lawlessness. Morton County officials believe 94 percent of the 709 arrests at the Oceti and Sacred Campsites were of people from outside of North Dakota. Officials also said 221 of those apprehended had prior criminal records. The protests also created significant property damage. More than 544 households reported losses ranging from $15,000 to $20,000 each from crop losses. The total equates to over $8 million in total losses. What is it about the left in its propensity for filthy mass campouts, acres of garbage, a descent into chaos, crime and violence and then a body or two to be found by the decent people left in the rubble? We saw it at the Occupy Protests, we saw it in Hugo Chavez's Caracas, and we see it here. The left should be synonymous with filth, garbage, decay and an inhuman disregard for life. But it isn't. It keeps getting away with these grotesque specters again and again and again.