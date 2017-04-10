Hannah is a 14-year-old girl, clad in leggings and an oversize T-shirt, with long brown hair that she curls around a finger. She was also born a boy.

Medicine continues to advance! That may explain why Yale Medical School is teaching doctors in training to give hormones and puberty blockers to kids who claim they are "transgendered".

Hannah is using a puberty-blocking implant and getting ready to embark on the path of developing a female body by starting estrogen. Ten years ago most doctors would have called this malpractice. New data has now made it the protocol for thousands of American children. Being transgender doesn’t affect Hannah much. She is a straight-A student and auditioning for her school’s production of “Annie.” She’s both embarrassed and excited to talk about the two boys who asked her out this year. “I turned to him and said, ‘You know I’m transgender, right?’” she tells me. “He said that he knows I’m transgender and that he also knows I’m pretty and sweet.”

Wait... so the boy is gay? Or is the boy really a girl? I need subtitles for this relationship!

Taking her red cheeks as a sign to change the subject, we switch back to medicine. I feel around her bicep, where a hard rod just beneath her skin releases a drug that turns off the brain cells that would otherwise kick off puberty.

Does this being done to a child disturb anyone else but me?

The implant has been in place for two years, preventing the process that would have deepened her voice and given her an Adam’s apple. She has been happy with the blocker, but is ready to move on. At 10, after a yearlong psychological evaluation, she underwent a nonmedical “social transition.” This meant changing her name from Jonah to Hannah, wearing girls’ clothes and using female pronouns. She went from the frustrated boy wearing a yarmulke to the bubbly child wearing a dress and joining the girls’ bunk at summer camp.

I wonder how the girls at her summer's camp felt seeing a "girl" with a penis in their showers?

Now Yale has a gender clinic that provides puberty blockers and hormones. Lectures on the treatment of transgender youth are part of the mandatory medical school curriculum.

Isn't it wonderful how the medical profession is now making it possible for kids as young as ten years old, or perhaps even younger, to take all these drugs to become a different gender?

What a relief that science and medicine has finally caught up with the reality that boys who think they are girls really are girls! But the work is far from over. How are doctors going to help boys who think they are girls become pregnant? How will doctors help girls who think they are boys impregnate girls? When will vagina transplants become available? Will they be able to grow them in a test tube like hamburger and implant them in transgendered kids? As you can see, science has even more work for doctors for decades to come!

To be serious, just for one paragraph: what the medical profession is doing to young kids who are seduced by societal propaganda or left-wing parents is monstrous. They are way too young to consent to this kind of defacing of their own bodies. Now that the medical profession has been politicized to the "transgendered," expect a lot more unhappy lives and teenage suicides.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.