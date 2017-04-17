Saying "patriotism is different for every individual," the senate voted to make displaying the flag optional.

The University of California-Davis's student senate voted to allow the removal of the American flag from its meetings.

Any idiot can see where this is headed.

Fox Insider:

Pete Hegseth pointed out that the senate appeared to say that there would be instances where the flag's presence was inappropriate. "We've got patriotism triggering people now," Campus Reform reporter Cabot Phillips remarked. In a statement, Student Senator Jose Antonio Meneses further clarified that the flag was not banned from meetings, but only had its mandated presence lifted. Phillips said the vote was not an isolated incident, recalling a situation in New Mexico where a student was forced to remove a flag from his dormitory window.

Does anyone doubt that some snowflake will call for the flag's removal? The student senate thought they were being clever in hiding their intent behind sophistry, but if there isn't at least one member of that body who will complain about displaying the flag, I'll be shocked.

The problem isn't so much that one or two people will object to displaying the flag. It's that there will be intimidation to force others to go along with it. That's the true fascism on the loose on college campuses – the forced acceptance of a minority viewpoint through intimidation and threatened ostracizing of anyone who disagrees.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable about a national symbol that has stood as a beacon of liberty and freedom for the truly oppressed people of the world is probably too sensitive to survive outside a university setting. Most of them will be unable to live on their own and will end up living with their parents or marrying someone who will be forced to care for them.