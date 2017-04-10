Isis claimed 'credit' for the unusually heinous attack, both in lethality, and in its demon-like rage against the sacred. Exorcists say an inability to tolerate the sight of anything sacred is a sign of demon-possession. It might say something about Isis.

It leads to the question of why they pick the targets they do. Terrorists are known for an obsession with signs and symbols - they like to strike on anniversaries, and they hit places of significance, whether capitalism (World Trade Center) or power (the Pentagon), (Westminster), or consumerism (airports, malls, cafes). They rely on mullahs and kiais and other 'wise men' to justify their barbarism theologically for them as holy acts - otherwise, they'd just be engaging in garden-variety thuggery and they know it. The imprimatur of the teachers is very important - which is why hate-preachers are such fomenters of terror.

So one wonders whethr the signs and symbols had anything to do with why they chose the two particular churches they chose to attack this past Palm Sunday.

St. Mark's is an obvious one - it's the seat of the Coptic Pope, who narrowly escaped the attack, and the persona of St. Mark himself, author of the oldest of the four Gospels, is the one the Copts follow. Copts are among the oldest of all the continuous Christian faiths if not the very oldest.

It's St. George's Church in Tanta which draws my attention. Why did the terrorists pick St. George? It's not that common a name throughout the Coptic Church's 65 dioceses noted in Wikipedia, in fact, the name doesn't appear even once.

But the name George does mean something in the Middle East. St. George a much hailed saint, not just in Christendom but in Islam, too, particularly in the nations of near east - Syria, Jordan, Israel and Lebanon. St. George is beloved in all of those lands - as he is in places as far away as England, Fiji, Spain, Romania, Germany, Russia, and beyond.

He's a historic figure whose legendary embellishments and pop-star status have often covered up his real story. It's the real one that may offer a clue as to why they hit that church that bears his name. A Roman soldier during the time of Emperor Diocletian born around 280 A.D., George was known for his bravery and competence, and when Diocletian announced he was killing all the Christians in his army, George refused to renounce his faith and was beheaded.

The most famous story of St. George, however, is that of how he slayed the dragon. The story roughly goes that George had been traveling through the Levant when he heard of a tiny kingdom that had been plagued by a dragon (it was originally a crocodile) that had devoured all of its common livestock, particularly its sheep. It was threatening to destroy the entire village, so the kingdom came up with the idea of drawing straws and feeding it one of its sons or daughters at a time as a sacrificial offering until the beast got hungry again, leaving the hapless child as a sacrifice to save the entire village. One day, the short straw came up for the king's beautiful and beloved young daughter. The king protested but the bureaucrats told him 'rules are rules' and the daughter would have to die. The girl was tied up and left in the swamp as the foul dragon approached. George was riding through by chance when he saw the terrified girl alone in the swamp and asked her what on earth she was doing there. The girl told him the story. George recoiled in disgust and said it wasn't going to be like that, the whole idea was outrageous. He released the girl, confronted the dragon himself, nearly slayed it in mortal combat and then tied it up and hauled it off to the central square, where he could show it had been conquered and then he eventually killed it. The king was so grateful he offered his daughter's hand in marriage to him. George, who was chaste and pure in the emerging monastic tradition, chivalrously declined the offer, and then asked that the kingdom be baptised in the name of Christ instead. The people agreed.

The moral of the story is that Christians have a duty to confront evil. The dragon slayed was the embodiment of evil, and instead of continuously appease it, as the kingdom had done, George chose to fight it - and he was victorious.

Frankly, a story like that alone sounds like a threat to Isis and its grotesque message.

The backstory may explain even more about why Isis hates St. George. George was the son of Syrian Christians, and remains beloved of both Christians and Muslims alike, particularly in Lebanon and Jordan. Muslims even name their children after St. George - the Arabic names are Jorj / Jūrj / Jirjis / Jurj / Jurayj, according to Wikipedia. St. George is beloved of both faiths. He's the strong horse who protects children.

Sound like what just happened in Syria? Yes.

And note that with Jordan associated most closely with St. George, which supported President Trump's Syria raid. St. George's tomb is lovingly tended in the city of Lod, Palestine (or West Bank) in a joint Christian-Muslim church-mosque. Meanwhile, the St. George church in Madaba, Jordan, is one of the country's most archaelogically significant and considered a great cultural treasure in that country.

No wonder Isis hates St. George so much. And perhaps that was the reason why they chose to strike at that church.

It's unlikely anyone on the National Security Council is going to be looking for this kind of symbolism, but the cultural knowledge is out there. Does Isis care about cultural symbolism? Probably more than anyone recognizes. Isis would have to hate what St. George means to the Middle East and everyone else. It's sad that his story is not better known or understood outside that region.