Roughly 100,000 people – including judges, teachers, academics, doctors, journalists, military officials and police – have lost their jobs in the government crackdown, and more than 40,000 have been arrested. Hundreds of media outlets and non-governmental organizations have been shut down.

The Turkish vote reinforces a longtime anti-religious freedom and anti-culture outlook in the country, as noted by the Armenian Times in its article "Turkey Removes Assyrian Sculpture, Continues Crackdown on Christians":

The Turkish government has been escalating its pressure on Christians and their cultural heritage. The Christian co-mayor of Mardin, Februniye Akyol, 28, was removed from her post by the Turkish government on Nov. 16, 2016, and replaced by the governor of the city, Mustafa Yaman. Born and christened Fabronia Benno, the former mayor hails from Tur Abdin, the heartland of Syriac Christians in southeastern Turkey. However, Benno had to run for office under her official Turkish name, Februniye Akyol, because of the institutionalized prohibitions by the Turkish government on non-Turkish languages. In 2014, she became the first Christian woman to lead one of Turkey's metropolitan municipalities. The Assyrian people, as well as Chaldeans and Syriac Christians, have inhabited the Middle East since the beginning of recorded history. The scholar Hannibal Travis wrote in his comprehensive article ''Native Christians Massacred – The Ottoman Genocide of the Assyrians during World War I," that: "The Assyrian homeland is in northern Mesopotamia, present-day Iraq, where the ancient cities of Assur and Nineveh were built. For 300 years, Assyrian kings ruled the largest empire the world had yet known. The Assyrian Church of the East records that the Apostle Thomas himself converted the Assyrians to Christianity within a generation after the death of Christ. Christianity was 'well established and organized' in Mesopotamia by the third century CE."

So should Turkey be allowed to join the European Union?

It is now common knowledge among the nonelites that Islam, properly followed from its origins, denies religious freedom, as seen in the article "Freedom of Religion in Early Islam."

Worse still, here is the most dangerous verse in the Quran, because the verse is open-ended and can easily be applied to the world today:

9.29 Fight [q-t-l] against those who (1) believe not in Allah, (2) nor in the Last Day, (3) nor forbid that which has been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger (Muhammad), (4) and those who acknowledge not the religion of truth (i.e. Islam) among the people of the Scripture (Jews and Christians), until they pay the Jizyah with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.

However, the Charter of the Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which became binding after the Treaty of Lisbon (2009), says in Article 10, Section One:

1. Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. This right includes freedom to change religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or in private, to manifest religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance.

In addition to cultural values, allowing Turkey to join the Union would wreak havoc on immigration and jobs, just to name those two.

Short answer: No, Turkey should never be allowed to join the European Union. Simply stated, original Islam, and the version currently developing in Turkey, which closely follows original Islam, are incompatible with Western values.

James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted Thirty Sharia Laws and Free Speech in the Quran.