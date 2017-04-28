President Donald Trump was supposedly girding for battle. Not even a week ago, ahead of a possible government shutdown, his aides said the president would insist on funding his border wall and the president himself was prepared to sabotage Obamacare to gain leverage.

Officially, President Trump has given up on getting funding for his border wall in the upcoming spending bill, saying he will try again in September when another spending bill comes up. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he's surprised that Trump hasn't fought for funding for his border wall. In fact, Trump never brings the subject up in their conversations together.

But after several days of chest-beating from his administration, Trump backed away from both positions in short order, ending the game of chicken before it began. Democrats were not forced to take a single tough vote and suffered no defections from their ranks. The president deferred his fight for wall funding until the fall and grudgingly agreed to continue funding Obamacare subsidies. The episode has left Democratic leaders with the impression that Trump may never go full bore to get his wall funding, no matter his administration’s future threats.

Exactly. Because Trump didn't fight now for funding for his border wall, he has telegraphed to Democrats that he will never fight for it. Trump never even tried to get Democrats to take a tough vote against the border wall; he hasn't gone around giving speeches to push for it; and he certainly hasn't threatened a veto of the pending spending bill unless his wall is funded. That tells Democrats that he will never fight for it.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he spoke to Trump several times during the monthlong funding saga, but Trump never brought up his public demands that Schumer give the president a down payment on the wall as a condition of funding the government. “He’s called me a few times during this. But he never brought it up,” Schumer said in an interview. “I have found that to be a pattern."

He's right. Trump will never fight to fulfill his campaign promises if he runs into the slightest difficulty.

If Trump forces the issue again in September, when a new spending bill must be negotiated, the political dynamics on Capitol Hill will be the same. “I don’t see the Democrats getting more agreeable,” said Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Exactly. If Trump will not fight for his border wall now, it will never be funded. What may happen is that he will get money for "technology at the border" so we can watch illegals crossing the border on cameras, which Trump will call a victory.

President Trump promised to build a wall at the border and have Mexico pay for it. Obviously, Mexico is not paying for it. And now Trump has taken a pass on vetoing the upcoming spending bill, there will probably be no border wall, either. And if there's no border wall, I suspect there will be no second term of Trump's presidency, given how central the issue was in his campaign. I think even the most ardent Trumpster will find it hard to explain away if, three years from now, there is still no wall going up.

If you support President's Trump lack of effort on this issue, please let me know in the comments section why he is not fighting for funding for his border wall now.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.