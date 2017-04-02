Sanders calls for 'restructuring' the Democratic party

Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign for not reaching out to working people while calling for a basic "restructuring" of the Democratic party. Sanders, speaking at a rally in Boston, refused to characterize Trump supporters as "racists" or xenophobes," saying Trump didn't win the election as much as Democrats lost it.

Yahoo News: Sanders also did not agree with some Democrats believing the voters, who backed President Donald Trump, are racists, xenophobes and deplorable. "On every major point facing this country, the American people do not believe in a right-wing agenda; they believe in a progressive agenda. We've got to take that agenda to the people, Sanders said. "Hope and change" had become "fear and loathing." The Clinton team was oblivious to the politics that was driving the Trump campaign who were making large inroads into traditional Democratic, blue collar territory. This ignorance led directly to her defeat. So ultimtaely, Sanders wants to rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. Unless the Democrats can learn how to speak the language of working people - which includes acknowledging their personal values - they will continue to lose across the board.