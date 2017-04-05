Other official sources with direct knowledge and who requested anonymity confirmed to The DCNF diGenova's description of surveillance reports Rice ordered one year before the 2016 presidential election.

This week, the Daily Caller published a story on the Obama administration's use, through National Security adviser Susan Rice, of NSA information assets to spy on its political opponents. That story ends with these words:

It seems highly unlikely that Susan Rice knew, one year before the election, that Trump would be Hilary's opponent -- so her order would only have made sense if it covered all the serious candidates. And that suggests an interesting question: did Obama spy on Bernie too?

