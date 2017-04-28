Last December, the citizens of Austria elected as president left-winger Alexander Van Der Bellen, and now they are reaping the consequences. Instead of Muslim immigrants assimilating into Austrian society, he wants Austria to adapt Muslim ways. Because of "Islamophobia," of course. Muslim Judeophobia (aiming at the destruction of the Jewish people) and Christophobia (currently killing the remaining Christians in the Middle East) are not of much concern, evidently.

Austria's left-leaning president Alexander Van Der Bellen has suggested all women must one day wear headscarves to combat Islamophobia. The green-backed independent triumphed over his populist right-wing rival Norbert Hofer in December after an unprecedented repeat vote. His comments come after the Austrian government banned the full-face veil in public spaces in January, as part of an attempt to counter the rise of the far-right Freedom Party. During a talk to students Mr Van der Bellen suggested all women should wear a headscarf in solidarity with Muslims. Speaking at The House of the European Union in Vienna, he said: 'It is the right of a woman – do men wear headscarves too? – to dress herself however she wants. That is my opinion about it.

But "however she wants" doesn't mean what it seems to mean:

'Besides that, not only Muslim women. Every woman can wear a headscarf. And if it goes on – and I am already on the next question – with actual rampant Islamophobia, the day will come that we must ask all women to wear a headscarf. 'All out of solidarity with those who have to on religious grounds.'

Well, at least he is "asking," not commanding. For now. Theoretically…

Former President Obama has not been available for comment. Of course, he thinks they speak "Austrian" in Austria, and he doesn't understand that language. But if you speak German, here is Van Der Bellen making his views known that assimilation is 180 degrees different in his world:

