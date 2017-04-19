Kori Ali Muhammad told his family there was a war going on between blacks and whites in America.

How stupid do they think we are? Police in Fresno deny any terrorism and only “suspect” that there is a “hate crime” when a black man embracing Islam selectively targets white people only on a downtown shooting spree after writing about his hatred for white people in social media posts. The LA Times :

On social media, he referred to white people as “devils.” Earlier in the year, he released a rap album replete with violent, explicit, racially-charged lyrics, including referring to himself in one song as a “black soldier.” On Tuesday morning, police say Muhammad stalked the streets of downtown Fresno, fatally shooting three white men with a .357 revolver. Before surrendering to police, he allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar” and expressed hatred toward white people and the government, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. Local authorities said they don’t believe the attack was an act of terrorism but are investigating it as a hate crime.

Update: Fresno Police late Tuesday came to the conclusion that it was a "hate crime."

Excuse me, but touting a war against whites and randomly executing them on the streets is the very essence of terror. It is intended to make white Fresnians afraid to go out of their houses and be in public spaces where they may be gunned down. The goal of terrorism is to change the way people feel and behave.

And when it is done in the name of Allah, it is Islamic terror.

But the Associated Press went full dhimmi on it, doubly sanitizing the Muslim terrorist, as Curtis Houck reported for Newsbusters:

As part of its coverage on the deadly Tuesday shooting at a number of Fresno, California locations (including a Catholic charities building), the Associated Press (AP) Twitter account went into full spin mode on behalf of the alleged Muslim shooter, claiming in a tweet that he “shouted ‘God is great’ before killings” instead of, you know, Allahu Akbar.

The translation “God is great” for “Allahu Akbar” is an inaccurate one. The actual meaning is that Allah is supreme among gods. The AP’s sanitized translation does an injustice. The Muslim conquests that swept out of Arabia throughout the Middle East and into Europe and as far as India and Indonesia was not in the name of the God of the Bible, it was an act of domination in the name of a different entity entirely. All the mushy “interfaith dialogue” of the contemporary liberal clergy to the contrary notwithstanding. Allah makes very different demands of his followers than Jesus did. And Islamic terrorists are not seeking to worship the same God as Jews and Christians, they are seeking to intimidate and dominate them into accepting their own God, Allah.

The entire poitical, media, and academic establishment of the United States remains afraid to acknowledge the obvious truth, and thinks that they can pull the wool over the eyes of the public -- because they have done so for so long.