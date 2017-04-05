Patriots: heads up regarding Georgia!

Candidly, I have taken a small break from my intense political activism. Mary and I are preparing to move to West Virginia where it is cold and the mountainous winding roads do a number on my stomach. Our parents are up in years and we feel led to move close to them. We have been consumed with moving issues; boxes and etc. My dear friends at Conservative Campaign Committee emailed me on their campaign to Defeat Jon Ossoff. Quoting Michael Corleone in Godfather III, "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in." The CCC email exposing how the Dems are using the Georgia special election got my blood boiling, pulling me back in from my political hiatus. Folks, we cannot just sit this one out. The Democrats are using this special election to test the strength of their spoiled-brats anti-Trump backlash. Ossoff is the poster boy of their anti-Trump resistance.

The Dems have pumped $4 million into their effort to elect far-left radical Ossoff for Congress in Georgia. Ossoff marched in the vile Women's March to Resist Trump. That is all you need to know about him, folks. The guy is awful. The election is April 18th. However, in the early voting the democrats are outvoting Republicans 2 to 1. We all know how shady Democrats are when it comes to early voting. Anyway, we must fight back! My bottom line is, we cannot let down our guard for a moment. As patriots, we must stay engaged. Between preparing for our move, donating clothes and stuff to the Goodwill, I must keep at least one eye on what the Dems/left are doing to block Trump. If the Left is nothing else, they are relentless in their efforts to stop and destroy Trump. We simply cannot allow that to happen. Stay engaged folks. Please, stay engaged. Oh, by the way, my patriot sister Amy Kremer formerly of Tea Party Express has thrown her bonnet into the ring as a Republican in the Georgia congressional race. Amy is "good Conservative people". Please show Amy some love. Now, please advise. What is the best way to move our second car from Florida to Paw Paw, West Virginia (population 500)? Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: “Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America.” Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist mr_lloydmarcus@hotmail.com http://www.lloydmarcus.com/