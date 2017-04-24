Oxford University has fixed that. They published a newsletter in which they suggest that if you don;'t make eye contact with a minority, it may be a sign of racism.

One of my favorite personal adages in describing the lengths to which the anti-discrimination crowd will go in prohibiting behavior is said in half jest; you can't look sideways at a minority without being accused of some racist act.

Daily Caller:

The university’s Equality and Diversity Unit newsletter includes a list of items, including a lack of eye contact, that are considered signs of “everyday racism,” reports the Telegraph. Not making eye contact is a “micro-aggression,” as well as asking someone where they are originally from and making jokes about other’s race or nationality, the newsletter maintains. Doing these things can lead to mental heath problems and other issues. “Some people who do these things may be entirely well-meaning, and would be mortified to realize that they had caused offence. But this is of little consequence if a possible effect of their words or actions is to suggest to people that they may fulfill a negative stereotype, or do not belong to,” the newsletter states.

Never mind "intent," if you don't mean to be racist, you are still a racist. In fact, if you are a minority, you would have to be hypersensitive to everything anyone ever does or says in order to be offended. You must seek out offense - invent it if necessary.

The university defended the newsletter as a way to “advise and support staff” in creating a discrimination-free campus in a statement to The Telegraph. One professor criticized the newsletter, saying it could make students “hypersensitive.” “Essentially people are being accused of a thought crime. They are being accused of thinking incorrect thoughts based on an assumption of where they may or may not be looking,” Dr. Joanna Williams, a lecturer, told The Telegraph.

I've got news for the professor. You don't even have to have a conscious racist thought to be accused of being a racist. Plumbing the depths of your subconscious, proponents of the theory of "white privilege" find plenty of evidence you're a racist. It seems we are born racist - that white people come into the world full blown kluxers. Our parents inculcate racist attitudes. Our schools teach us how to be racist - unwittingly, of course. Mass media reinforces our racism. Society condones it.

Any unreasonably hypersensitive person of color recognizes this and gets offended by, well, just about anything and everything a white person does - including walking into a room where the unfortunate target of this white privilege happens to be standing.

The beauty of this construct is that it is totally, completely unprovable using any known empiracle evidenciary standard that would be accepted by any real scholars. There is not a shred of proof that any of this is true - except we must accept the "moral authority" of minorities so it must be real.

The main cause of racism is not being born white but ignorance. This seems painfully self evident to most of the rest of us who live in the real world and have to put up with nonsense like this.