Our elections are being hacked – by Democrats

There is no doubt that the Russians, among about 500 other nations, would dearly love to hack elections in the United States. Israel might be one of them – whoops, it was the Obama administration that actively attempted to unseat Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2015. Before that, in Honduras, the Obama administration had actively supported the return to power of a former president, Manuel Zelaya, who had previously attempted to seize all power for himself. Zelaya had been forcibly removed from office for that, because "[t]he [Honduran] military, Congress and the Supreme Court in the Central American nation had all opposed" his power grab.

Obama's interest in manipulating foreign leaders, by means fair or foul, did not end there. Even our allies were not immune. Obama's administration spied on German chancellor Angela Merkel, endangering relations with the most powerful NATO member-state in Europe. It is therefore ironic that it is the Democrats who have suddenly discovered the impropriety of attempts by foreign nations to interfere in our internal affairs. Their outrage over rumors that Russia attempted to influence the outcome of our presidential election, however, is based not on principle, but only on the fact that leaked emails from John Podesta exposed dishonesty in the Clinton campaign. Had Republicans been spied on, would the Democrats be upset about that? Apparently not, because the leaked audio of a Trump gaffe concerning misogyny was gleefully celebrated by Democrats, who thought the tape would unhorse his campaign. Also, Obama spied on the Trump transition team, no doubt to undermine the incoming administration. But the worst is yet to come. For many years now, the Democratic Party has resisted all attempts to ensure the integrity of the American electoral system. While one could not enter the Democratic National Convention without photo ID, the Democrats have stonewalled every attempt to employ the same measure at the polling place, even though such a measure would significantly reduce voter fraud. Oh, wait – not "even though," but rather precisely because it would reduce it. The results of Democratic obstruction include 110-percent voter turnouts in Philadelphia and similar fraud in Colorado. Worse yet, the huge population of illegal immigrants in the west coast states, their sanctuary cities, and the fact that their state governments are controlled by Democrats – all of this provides ample and reasonable suspicion of massive voter fraud, virtually none of which is meaningfully investigated by those in power. If ever it comes to light, we will discover that Donald Trump won the popular vote in the 2016 election, and Clinton's claim to have garnered that much support will be exposed as the fraud it is. Our presidential election was hacked – by Democrats. This should be aggressively investigated, litigated, and punished, or else the next time we will lose our country.