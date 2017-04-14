On trial for waving Old Glory

Imagine a trial where a honorable Veteran must prove that he did not displayed a placard, but an American flag. The trial will take place on Tuesday, April 18 and we can show our support for Old Glory and the veteran who represents us, by displaying American Flag -- at our residence, at work, close to our heart…

As reported by Daily Mail:“The charges were filed under the Obama Administration and Rosebrock's legal counsel hopes the Trump administration, and in particular attorney general Jeff Sessions, will see his actions differently” . Well, if it was to turn out that Old Glory is now just “a placard”, the American flag would officially become the symbol of American Dystopia. There is no transition from political repression to democracy other than the truth. In Franz Kafka´s words we must “start with what is right rather than what is acceptable”. Dystopia is not even “acceptable”, but the most ruthless of human species keep trying to make it accepted… The left publicly and vocally laments that “Obama´s legacy” will be dismissed from the nation´s mind. Don´t worry. We are not about to forget.