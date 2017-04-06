Obama and Rice focused on the enemy: Trump

Susan Rice finally remembered that she unmasked intercepted messages to show that Trump and his campaign and transition team had their conversations intercepted by our intelligence agencies. Rice has not yet explained why she did this. Her role as national security adviser was to advise on policy, not to act as an investigator. Presumably, the intelligence agencies that intercepted the messages did not believe that it warranted unmasking the identity of Trump and his associates. But Susan Rice did. She is now trying to remember why she did it and what she did with the intercepts. Why? The answer is obvious to anyone using simple logic. She did it because her boss, Obama, told her to do it. Not even Rice is dumb enough to say she unmasked Trump to advise Obama on foreign policy. But if she read the intercepts and unmasked Trump, then it is logical that she gave this information to Obama. Otherwise, why do it?

Obama was campaigning furiously daily to help Hillary and defeat Trump. He told audiences he would view it as a personal insult if they did not elect Hillary. Obama did all he could to defeat Trump but failed. Obama and Rice were looking at the intercepted messages, hoping to find some dirt to use against Trump. There was none, but they still did it, and when Trump won, they leaked the General Flynn story to weaken Trump. Not even Rice is dumb enough to say she unmasked Trump to advise Obama on foreign policy. Obama's obsession with defeating Trump highlights the irresponsible conduct by Obama, as president, to focus on Trump and do nothing about the North Korea nuclear program, do nothing to combat ISIS, and appease Iran. He gave Iran, the principal sponsor and supporter of radical Islamist terrorism, over 150 billion dollars, plus millions more in ransom. Obama viewed Trump as the enemy, not Iran, North Korea, ISIS, and Islamist terrorism. He spent more time trying to defeat Trump than doing his job. He had the perfect tool and fool: Susan Rice. She proved her loyalty and her willingness to do anything for Obama when she lied on five Sunday TV shows to the effect that a video caused the Benghazi attack, and when she said the traitor Bergdahl served our country with distinction. The question now is, will Susan Rice tell the truth and implicate Obama, or will she stonewall and hope the Opposition Party (Democrats and mainstream media) scares the Republicans into backing off from a real investigation?