Liz Spayd, the current public editor of the New York Times ran a column Sunday over the internal kerfuffle over the hiring of Bret Stephens from the Wall Street Journal, to join their stable of op-ed columnists. While the controversy is kind of fun to watch as we see the limits of tolerance over at the Gray Lady, the most interesting disclosure came in throwaway line, spotted by my friend Lauri Regan:

"The Stephens episode touches the third rail of a debate surfacing as The Times looks to include a wider range of views, not just on the Opinion pages but in its news columns."

Lauri nails it: “News columns are now admittedly reflecting the reporter's views.”