Not the Real Thing

Yes, the Kendall Jenner Pepsi ad was perfectly awful. But as always on those rare occasions when it’s right, the Left was right for the wrong reasons. The ad’s creators were obviously reprising the iconic Coke ad from 1971, “I’d Like Buy the World a Coke.” The ad was featured in the final scene in “Mad Men” in May 2015 and was in the news a year later when the writer of the jingle died. It’s gotten over 1,475,000 views on YouTube.

But 2017 ain’t 1971. Nobody wants to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. What demonstrators want is to vent their self-righteous indignation. And so, as the twittering twerps of the Left immediately pointed out, they don’t tote signs with peace symbols and signs that say “Love” and “Join the Conversation.” The last thing they want is a conversation. They don’t bring along musical instruments and coolers of Pepsi. And they don’t approve of fraternizing with the enemy. Storm Troopers are not Flower Children. Like the Schutzstaffel, the BLM/BDS enragés are galvanized by a myth. It’s not the Jewish-Bolshevik world conspiracy -- though some BDSers believe in a Jewish-Zionist world conspiracy. It’s the delusion that African-Americans are being targeted by cops simply because they’re African-Americans. Blacks commit about 50% of murders in this country. African-Americans are less than 13% of the population, and the killers, mostly males 15-25, no more than 2%. So that demographic is likely to have unpleasant encounters with cops a little more frequently than the rest of the population, when cops are doing their job. But logic, evidence, and common sense mean nothing to the Left. It’s all about acting out. Instead of doing something that actually helps others, you can feel virtuous by shouting an obscenity. If Pepsi wanted to depict the real thing in 2017, the ad would have shown Caitlyn Jenner donning a vagina costume, joining an irate mob, and throwing a can of Pepsi at a cop.