But she's doing something kind of funny these days. She's going "meta," as they might say in the blog world. She's talking about what she talked about, as if she's her own detached outsider reviewing herself. Can anyone see a Trump power player such as General Mad Dog Mattis or General H.R. Master or Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doing that?

President Trump's United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, has much to like about her for Republicans. All the same, she comes off a bit extreme in an amateur-hour kind of way. Her blasts at Russia suggest she seems to think harsher means more credible . Or like some American tourists abroad, she seems to think shouting something louder in English to a non-English speaker makes her more understandable. And how can anyone really believe she hates Russia when she doesn't actually know much about Russia? That said, she's not a bad person, and her sincerity and enthusiasm make her kind of endearing anyway.

Last April 2, she commented on her own statements in contrast to President Trump's:

"The president has not once called me and said, 'Don't beat up on Russia.' Has not once called me and told me what to say," Haley said. "He's got a lot of things he's doing, but he is not stopping me from beating up on Russia," she added.

And as for President Trump's tweets:

"I don't hear about them. I don't talk about them. I don't have them interfere in everything that I'm doing. And so, to me, it's chatter I don't focus on," Haley said.

Just chatter? Speaking of chatter...she went and did it again on April 13, talking about what she talked about:

"[President Trump] has given me a lot of leeway to just say what I think and interpret what he thinks," Haley said of the president in an interview with CNN's Jamie Gangel. "I would never go rogue, because I'm very aware of who I work for."

...and...

"I'm a strong voice by nature. I'm sometimes a bull in a china shop," she said. "And, you know, he allows me to do that."

...and...

"I know what he's thinking and I just deliver that. And that's what he has told me to do," she said. "When he hired me I made it clear, I didn't want to be a wallflower or a talking head, that if he was going to hire me and if I was going to take the job, I was going to work hard for him, I was going to stand up for the United States, I was going to try and make everyone proud and I was going to do it in my own way."

Cripes, can she stop talking about herself and doing it her way? It makes her sound as though she knows she's going off on tangents and blindly missing that Trump's acquiescence might just mean he doesn't think what she says is all that important. She is at the United Nations, after all – something most Republicans dismiss as a talk shop full of "stern warnings."

To say Trump's tweets are "just chatter" and curiously insinuate that she's the serious one kind of shows a lack of awareness of what's really going on. Trump insiders have told American Thinker that the only guy to watch in foreign policy, no matter what the various players say and fight about, is Trump himself. Watch his tweets and press conferences closely and you know correctly what U.S. foreign policy is.

Haley seems to think the opposite is true. Can she fine-tune that part of her act? Ambassador Haley, we need you to talk a bit less about yourself these days and just get with the Trump program without a running commentary afterward of what you were thinking when you did it.