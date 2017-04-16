I even saw a comment from someone saying it's wrong to say "the mother of all bombs," because mothers give life, not kill people. I asked the person if that applied to abortion or Obama's drones. He did not answer. Maybe he will one of these days.

Many in the left are in shock that President Trump dropped the bomb in Afghanistan.

It is great to see commanders and generals fight the war again, as I read in The Wall Street Journal:

U.S. military commanders are stepping up their fight against Islamist extremism as President Donald Trump's administration urges them to make more battlefield decisions on their own. As the White House works on a broad strategy, America's top military commanders are implementing the vision articulated by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis: Decimate Islamic State's Middle East strongholds and ensure that the militants don't establish new beachheads in places such as Afghanistan. "There's nothing formal, but it is beginning to take shape," a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. "There is a sense among these commanders that they are able to do a bit more – and so they are." While military commanders complained about White House micromanagement under former President Barack Obama, they are now being told they have more freedom to make decisions without consulting Mr. Trump. Military commanders around the world are being encouraged to stretch the limits of their existing authorities when needed, but to think seriously about the consequences of their decisions.

Of course, no one is suggesting that the war will end soon. At the same time, it is refreshing to see that the men on the ground are putting aside political correctness and killing terrorists.

President Trump's approach comes at a time when ISIS is regaining strength in Afghanistan, and tough measures are necessary to "smoke them out," as President Bush used to say.

As the father of a young man who just finished his military service, I hate war as much as the loudest pacifist. However, I hate even more sending young men to a conflict and tying their hands with legalisms and indecisive politicians who appear more concerned with the U.N. reaction than protecting the lives of the soldiers they send to war.

We are probably going to be in Afghanistan for a while. Let's kill as many terrorists as we can!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.