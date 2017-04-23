Next Saturday, a moment of Pure Trump

President Trump has trumped his enemies in the White House Correspondents Association. Not only did he decline to walk into their trap at the annual dinner, where he would have been roasted continuously by (as Twtichy reminds us) “’Daily Show’ comedian Hasan Minhaj (who has referred to Trump as ‘white ISIS’”) and…well…everyone. He yesterday announced counterprogramming that will force many of the presumptive attendees to miss the event” Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

The visuals will be priceless. Fancy pants journos – the ones who don’t have to drop everything and cover the POTUS In the field – in their tuxedos and gowns, while the president is with his working class peeps in Pennsylvania, cheering their heads off. The media have just been played.