MSNBC contributor deletes horrifying tweet

Malcolm Nance is an MSNBC counterterrorism analyst, a position to which he brings credentials including U.S. Navy service as a cryptologist and involvement with training for SEALs to resist interrogation by al-Qaeda. But he made an ass of himself on Twitter. Alex Griswold of the Free Beacon offers the background to the deleted tweet.

Malcolm Nance was responding to a tweet of an image of Trump Tower Istanbul that was alleging the property was the reason Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan[.] The tweet was captured and opened for comment by Neontaster: Careful. Don't want people to "misinterpret" exactly what you said. pic.twitter.com/UqQjI6w7vb — neontaster (@neontaster) April 18, 2017 I am trying to figure out how a rational grown-up could tweet such a thing and not expect it to be seen for what it obviously is: targeting a Trump building for bombing. Is he so self-righteously convinced of his own virtue that he thought it was clear that he was being ironic? People on the left are always congratulating each other on their superior virtue. (This is why they need conservatives to be evil.) So they end up thinking of themselves as above reproach.