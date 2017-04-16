But that hasn't stopped her one bit.

The Hill:

Days after Trump took office, Waters said her “greatest desire is to lead [Trump] right into impeachment.” In March, Waters argued that Trump should be impeached if evidence emerged that he colluded with the Russian government. Later in the month, she tweeted "get ready for impeachment."

In addition to the impeachment talk, Waters also blasted Trump at the rally Saturday for refusing to release his tax returns.

The D.C. Tax March is one of a number of rallies being held Saturday to press Trump to release his taxes.

Waters called Trump a "liar" because he has said he can't release his returns because of an audit, while the IRS has maintained that nothing prevents individuals from releasing their own tax information.

"Show the people your taxes. Stop stonewalling, stop hiding," Waters said.

She also criticized Trump for his campaign tax-reform plan delivering most of its benefits to wealthy people.

"The 1 percent will be the only ones who meaningfully benefit on the backs of millions of already struggling Americans," she said.

Waters also blasted Trump for refusing to make the White House visitor's log public, which was announced Friday, and for spending taxpayer dollars on regular trips to Mar-A-Lago, his Florida club.

"We know one thing, you do know you know something about taxes," she said. "Donald Trump, you sure know how to spend our taxes on your weekly trips to Mar-A-Lago," she said.