Maxine Waters doubles down with incoherent rant claiming she never called for Trump’s impeachment
I am no psychiatrist, but I suspect Maxine Waters has lost her mind, or suffers from some organic memory impairment. She is repeatedly denying her own words, captured on video.
On Tuesday this week, she went on MSNBC and denied ever calling for the impeachment of President Trump, something she has repeatedly done, most recently the previous weekend, just days before her initial denial. Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller spotted what has to be called the first danger sign of serious impairment:
California Rep. Maxine Waters is denying ever having called for Donald Trump’s impeachment, a bizarre claim since she was recorded on video just this weekend leading a crowd of activists in an “Impeach 45!” chant.
In an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, Waters was asked about a tweet she sent out earlier in the day saying that she was going to fight “everyday until [Trump’s] impeached.”
Waters said that allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government need to be investigated.
“Should we wait to call for impeachment until we have the answers to…some of the questions?” Melvin asked Waters.
“I have not called for impeachment,” Waters insisted, despite evidence to the contrary.
“Here’s what I’ve said. I’ve said that we need the information, we need to connect the dots, we need the facts in order to do the impeachment. And I’m going to work every day to try and help get those facts and to reveal them…to our public until, of course, impeachment has taken place.”
Here is Waters making the false claim on MSNBC:
And here she is leading chants of “Impeach 45!”
Confronted with this proof of her reality-denial, she doubled down with a rant before a crowd that lapsed into utter incoherence, claiming that “folks on the internet are trying to confuse you.”
Best (or worst) of all, there seems to be a groundswell among Dems of support for Mad Max running for president. I kid you not:
Mass insanity descends upon the American left. Amusing though this may be, it is also a danger sign.
