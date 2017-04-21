California Rep. Maxine Waters is denying ever having called for Donald Trump’s impeachment, a bizarre claim since she was recorded on video just this weekend leading a crowd of activists in an “Impeach 45!” chant.

In an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, Waters was asked about a tweet she sent out earlier in the day saying that she was going to fight “everyday until [Trump’s] impeached.”

Waters said that allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government need to be investigated.

“Should we wait to call for impeachment until we have the answers to…some of the questions?” Melvin asked Waters.

“I have not called for impeachment,” Waters insisted, despite evidence to the contrary.

“Here’s what I’ve said. I’ve said that we need the information, we need to connect the dots, we need the facts in order to do the impeachment. And I’m going to work every day to try and help get those facts and to reveal them…to our public until, of course, impeachment has taken place.”