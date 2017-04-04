Ever since Mike Cernovich dropped the bombshell report over the weekend outing Obama's National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, as the person behind the unmasking of the identity of various members of Trump's team who were 'incidentally' surveilled during the 2016 campaign (see " Confirmed: Susan Rice "Unmasked" Trump Team "), a report which was subsequently confirmed by Eli Lake of Bloomberg earlier this morning, everyone has been wondering who within the Trump White House or the intelligence community supplied him with such a massive scoop.

If Mike Cernovich is to be believed (and I think he is, since nobody is denying this), the New York Times and Bloomberg knew about Susan Rice’s unmasking of Trump officials but sat on the story. Zero Hedge explains:

But, as it turns out, Cernovich didn't need a 'deep throat' within the NSA or CIA for his blockbuster scoop, all he needed was some well-placed sources inside of a couple of America's corrupt mainstream media outlets. As Cernovich explains below, his sources for the Susan Rice story were actually folks working at Bloomberg and the New York Times who revealed that both Eli Lake (Bloomberg) and Maggie Haberman (NYT) were sitting on the Susan Rice story in order to protect the Obama administration. [bold in original]

Here is video of Cernovich explaining.

Sitting on a scoop like this only seems explainable by a desire to protect Obama & Co. They are propagandists that manage the flow of news for political objectives. The reporters may not be the ones who made the decisions here.

And the rest of the MSM is ignoring the story. As if that will make it go away.

There is a bonfire underway, as the remaining shreds of MSM credibility ignite.

Update: Clarice Feldman writes from Washington, DC:

WaPo finally covers Rice story--page A 12 hidden in a story about yesterday's Spicer presser. Big front page stories are about a trip made after the election by a Blackstone guy to the ME and a sob story about a non-citizen Mexican with 10 kids who got a big sentence from a Texas jury for voting illegally.