Maine Dems laugh when informed of white suicide rate
Laughing at others' misfortune shows not only a lack of empathy, but also a lack of humanity.
Maine Democrats attending a "Values and Vision" summit found the fact that white male suicide rates are skyrocketing a real knee-slapper. This video is pretty unbelievable.
#ICYMI 🚨EXCLUSIVE: @MaineDems speaker celebrates alarming rates of self-harm among white males, crowd cheers. #mepolitics #whitegenocide pic.twitter.com/RFqZvIMij4
— Maine First Media (@MaineFirstMedia) April 14, 2017
A Maine-based website has released cellphone video of Democrats at a "Values and Vision" community meeting laughing at suicide among America's white male population.
Video released Friday from a recent event hosted by the Maine Democratic Party features former state senatorial candidate Richard Fochtmann discussing giddiness at news of white male suicide. The incident, shared by Maine First Media and picked up by The Daily Caller soon afterward, elicited raucous laughter from attendees.
"What we need in Maine is we need younger people – take a look. It looks almost like a lecture for Social Security," Mr. Fochtmann said. "Okay, so that's one thing. We need to encourage as many young people. We also need more women. Today I saw a thing that said a lot of men, white men are committing suicide," he continued. "I almost thought yeah, great. Then I thought about it little more and I thought maybe I shouldn't say that out in public."
Mr. Fochtmann told the Daily Caller on Friday that his comments were in jest.
"A joke's a joke, isn't it?" he said. "I thought the point of the joke is that it won't be long, and that this won't be a majority white nation, and I think that's a good thing."
The activist also expressed frustration with the "lack of morality" of people his age.
Yeah – life's a bitch, ain't it? Laughing at people committing suicide – no matter what race they are – could be considered immoral. But it's not just suicide afflicting white males in their 40s and 50s. Rates for drug addiction, depression, and divorce are all skyrocketing. Middle-aged white males, as a group, are in crisis, and it is attitudes like those expressed by Maine Democrats – that it's a good thing white males are killing themselves off – that drove these voters to cast a ballot for President Trump.
Democrats may laugh at these voters' misfortunes. But it is the voters who will get the last laugh at the ballot box.
Laughing at others' misfortune shows not only a lack of empathy, but also a lack of humanity.
Maine Democrats attending a "Values and Vision" summit found the fact that white male suicide rates are skyrocketing a real knee-slapper. This video is pretty unbelievable.
#ICYMI 🚨EXCLUSIVE: @MaineDems speaker celebrates alarming rates of self-harm among white males, crowd cheers. #mepolitics #whitegenocide pic.twitter.com/RFqZvIMij4
— Maine First Media (@MaineFirstMedia) April 14, 2017
A Maine-based website has released cellphone video of Democrats at a "Values and Vision" community meeting laughing at suicide among America's white male population.
Video released Friday from a recent event hosted by the Maine Democratic Party features former state senatorial candidate Richard Fochtmann discussing giddiness at news of white male suicide. The incident, shared by Maine First Media and picked up by The Daily Caller soon afterward, elicited raucous laughter from attendees.
"What we need in Maine is we need younger people – take a look. It looks almost like a lecture for Social Security," Mr. Fochtmann said. "Okay, so that's one thing. We need to encourage as many young people. We also need more women. Today I saw a thing that said a lot of men, white men are committing suicide," he continued. "I almost thought yeah, great. Then I thought about it little more and I thought maybe I shouldn't say that out in public."
Mr. Fochtmann told the Daily Caller on Friday that his comments were in jest.
"A joke's a joke, isn't it?" he said. "I thought the point of the joke is that it won't be long, and that this won't be a majority white nation, and I think that's a good thing."
The activist also expressed frustration with the "lack of morality" of people his age.
Yeah – life's a bitch, ain't it? Laughing at people committing suicide – no matter what race they are – could be considered immoral. But it's not just suicide afflicting white males in their 40s and 50s. Rates for drug addiction, depression, and divorce are all skyrocketing. Middle-aged white males, as a group, are in crisis, and it is attitudes like those expressed by Maine Democrats – that it's a good thing white males are killing themselves off – that drove these voters to cast a ballot for President Trump.
Democrats may laugh at these voters' misfortunes. But it is the voters who will get the last laugh at the ballot box.