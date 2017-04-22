It was so close that Mr. Lasso called for a recount, especially after some "irregularities" showed up.

A couple of Sundays ago, Ecuador had a presidential election, and a leftist named Lenin Moreno defeated a center-right businessman, Guillermo Lasso.

So the left opted for the Gore gambit, or a partial recount of the votes (via Fausta's Blog).

Guess who won the partial recount! Who else but the leftist named after Lenin? Whom else did you expect when the incumbent president running the recount was committed to the leftist winning?

This is from the BBC:

Following a recount of almost 1.3 million votes in Ecuador, the electoral council has confirmed left-wing candidate Lenín Moreno as the winner of the presidential poll held on 2 April.

The recount slightly boosted Mr Moreno's margin over his conservative rival, Guillermo Lasso.

Mr. Lasso had demanded a full recount citing allegations of fraud but the national electoral council only agreed to a recount of 10% of the votes.

Mr. Moreno will be sworn in on 24 May.

As I was reading this story about the partial recount, it occurred to me that Ecuador could have used their own version of Bush v. Gore, the Supreme Court decision from 2000 that shut down partial recounts in Florida.

I appreciate the U.S. every day that I watch the left steal elections in Latin America.

God bless the USA and Bush v. Gore!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.