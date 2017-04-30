Liberals, Scientism, and the Politics of Pleasure

Behold the anthem of modern liberalism. (Though you've probably already seen it, WARNING: vulgar and insanely stupid. After viewing, you'll probably want to shower, pray, and spend some time with a Rubik's Cube.) So I now know who Rachel Bloom is. I can't imagine a worse introduction. As a result of this sorry, sad, sick episode (everyone involved should be forced to turn in any degrees or diplomas he possesses), this video, Nye, and Bloom have all been thoroughly – and deservedly – ridiculed. That's what happens when one surrenders three whole minutes of a television program – that is supposedly devoted to "exploring scientific issues" – to a segment that appears to have been written, produced, and choreographed by delinquent 12-year-olds. (Please tell me they are the only ones who will do that.)

Equally shameful were the recent actions of a Philadelphia public high school assistant principal. After encountering a couple of pro-life teenagers on a public sidewalk outside the school where he works, Zach Ruff – dean of academics and student life at STEM Academy in Downingtown, Pa. – became unhinged. Ruff did not like his students being presented with a biblical, pro-life message. Upon seeing posters of aborted children, Ruff told the young pro-life messengers – 16-year-old Conner Haines and his 19-year-old sister Lauren – "They're not children; they're cells! ... You're at a science-based school! Those are cells!" When Conner Haines mentioned Jesus, repentance, and the forgiveness of sin, Ruff called the Bible a "book of fiction" and yelled, "Public school, we don't believe in that here!" Ruff added, "I'm as gay as the day is long and twice as sunny. I don't give a f--- what you think Jesus tells me and what I should and should not be doing." Ruff went so far as to wag his finger in Conner's face and said, "Shut your mouth and don't talk to my students. You do not have permission to speak and engage." Wow. How "tolerant." Imagine that: another liberal screaming at conservatives to shut up. I wonder if Ruff ever attended U.C. Berkeley. Take note of his profound grasp of "science." According to the latest spokesman for "the party of science," this is not a child. Notice again how the issues surrounding sex and sexuality lead liberals to absurd behaviors. Because of the ongoing debates over the moral issues in our culture, liberals often like to paint conservatives – especially Christian conservatives – as prudes obsessed with sex. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Neither Christians nor conservatives (of course, not mutually exclusive) picked the fights over abortion, homosexuality, marriage, gender, and so on. Not so long ago, for the most part, our culture and our laws reflected sound moral thinking on such issues. It was only after loud, vocal, and well funded liberals decided that we must abandon the Judeo-Christian ethic on such matters and fight for the "right" (as Bloom sang: Sex how you want it, it's your g------ right) to do whatever one wishes in the sexual realm that we have found our country mired in debating what was once clearly understood: it's wrong to kill a child in the womb, the only rightful place for sex is within marriage, marriage is the union of one man and one woman, one's sex is biological and fixed, and so on. For decades now, liberals have focused much of their perverse political efforts on these matters, and when possible – with real science, it's getting harder to deny the reality of things such as life in the womb – cloaked such politics with so-called "science." Nye and those like-minded aren't devoted to science; they are adherents of "scientism." Scientism is not science; it is, rather, an abuse of the scientific method and scientific authority. Scientism is best described as a false religion, with many denominations: Darwinism, environmentalism, feminism, hedonism, humanism, Marxism, socialism, and so on. For far too many liberals, science isn't an end unto itself. In other words, too often, liberals aren't looking for answers; they're looking for an excuse or an opportunity to further the perverse (or big-government) liberal agenda. Thus, "science" becomes merely a means to a political end. For this reason, C.S. Lewis warned, "I dread government in the name of science. That is how tyrannies come in. In every age the men who want us under their thumb, if they have any sense, will put forward the particular pretension which the hopes and fears of that age render most potent." Much of the "science" championed by the modern left drips with pretentions. And be it the global warming agenda, the LGBT agenda, the abortion agenda, the education agenda, the socialist agenda, and so on, tyranny looms behind virtually every political effort of today's left that purports to be supported by "science." Exhibits A, B, and C of this tyranny are the litigious homosexual community vengefully suing Christians who don't want to participate in a perverse redefinition of marriage, riotous campus liberals attempting to shut down speech with which they disagree, and "the debate is over" liberals who want to silence dissent on the "settled science" of man-made global warming. Of course, the political champion of scientism is the political arm of modern liberalism: the Democratic Party. Sadly, tens of millions of Americans have been duped into voting for Democrats for two reasons in particular: the promise of "free stuff" (as Rush Limbaugh puts it, it's hard to compete with Santa Claus) and the lure of having legal protection for most anything they can imagine to do sexually. In other words, today's Democrats, for the most part, are peddling pleasure. Aided by like-minded fools in the media and the courts, their job is made even easier. Conservatives – especially Christian conservatives – must not be deterred. Given the foolish fantasies sold by lying leftists, this fight is not easy. Whether faced with threats, violence, protests, fines, jail, and so on, we must persevere and remain powerful voices for truth in these grave matters. Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

