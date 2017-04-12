“It’s the single most high-profile event that takes place at the White House each year, and the White House and the first lady are judged on how well they put it on,” said Melinda Bates, who organized eight years of Easter Egg Rolls as director of the White House Visitors Office under President Bill Clinton. “I’m really concerned for the Trump people, because they have failed to fill some really vital posts, and this thing is all hands on deck.”

The liberal media, so desperate for anti-Trump stories to feed into its narrative, is looking to use something as innocuous as the White House Easter egg roll as a yardstick to show "yet another" failure of the Trump administration. There are many legitimate grounds to criticize the Trump administration on ("Dreamers", more Syrian refugees , not supporting full Obamacare repeal), but an Easter egg roll? Come on!

Vital posts... for an egg roll? If these posts are focused on events like egg rolls, are they really so vital?

The article also claims this is the single most high-profile event at the White House. Does that include state dinners for foreign leaders? The White House is "judged" by an Easter egg role? Don't the stakes sound more than a little exaggerated?

There may be half as many guests, a fraction of the number of volunteers to manage the invasion of the South Lawn, and military bands in place of A-list entertainers like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel and Silentó who have performed for Egg Rolls past.

The egg roll hasn't happened yet but the media is already chomping at the bit to compare crowd sizes. What can we possibly learn from the crowd size at an Easter egg hunt? Does that tell us anything about the popularity of the President? It's completely ridiculous.

As for the "A-list" entertainers, I think most regular Americans would much prefer military bands to immoral creatures with tattoos all over their body like Justin Beiber.

It is unclear, for instance, whether Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, will reprise his appearance in a bunny suit for the event, as he did a decade ago when George W. Bush was president

Why is it unclear whether he will wear a costume? Spicer wears one every day in the White House briefing room when he dresses like a person, not a rabbit.

The evidence points to a quickly thrown-together affair that people close to the planning said would probably draw about 20,000 people — substantially smaller than last year’s Easter Egg Roll, which drew 37,000 — and be staffed by 200 volunteers, one-fifth of the usual number. These people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe the plans for the Easter Egg Roll....

These people spoke anonymously because they were not authorized... to talk about the Easter Egg Roll? We have anonymous leakers about an Easter Egg Roll? How ridiculous is that?

And again, we have the breathless anticipation of reduced numbers. Only for the media is it important to count attendance. But what I notice is that even if this year's event draws half the number of attendees, it will be with one fifth the volunteers--one Trump volunteer will do the work of more than two Obama volunteers. That sounds about right.

“I’ve had quite a few families from across the country reach out and say: ‘Hey, are we getting tickets? Our family wants to drive in for the event,’” said Ashley Broadway-Mack, the president of the American Military Partner Association, which represents the families of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender service members and has received tickets for five to 10 of them for each of the last several years. “Unfortunately, the Trump administration has not reached out about it.”

I think the Trump administration purposely did not reach out because they wanted their bathrooms to be safe spaces during the event. Why should anyone even give credibility to a group whose identity is a form of sex? I don't see any heterosexual military groups or oral sex military groups represented at the event; why should this group get special treatment?

“PBS asked us to participate with them, and we agreed to provide a ‘Sesame Street’ character,” said Elizabeth Weinreb Fishman, the vice president for strategic communications for Sesame Workshop.

I hope they don't send an illegal alien muppet. If Mrs. Weinreb Fishman attends, do you think she will bring Mr. Weinreb Fishman with her?

Nor have the organizers of the Yoga Garden featured on the South Lawn during Obama-era Easter Egg Rolls been asked to share their asanas.

Good. Keep your asanas out of the White House!

I'm sure the event will be fine but the media will brand it a failure, probably because they won't have any Black Lives Matters eggs or eggs covered in burkas or carrots which think they are eggs.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.