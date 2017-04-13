Leftists are mean!

Mary and I are in Georgia, working to stop Nancy Pelosi's far-left radical hand puppet Jon Ossoff from stealing the GOP congressional seat vacated by Tom Price, who is our new secretary of HHS. Our numerous Conservative Campaign Committee initiatives include waving signs on street corners. Folks, it is not pretty. While the majority of drivers honk their horns in favor of the GOP keeping the seat, leftist Ossoff motorists are aggressive, mean-spirited, and vicious, screaming at us across busy intersections, "F--- you!" and "Go F--- yourselves!" They are angry and filled with hate. Ironically, leftists are always accusing conservatives of being intolerant and mean-spirited. Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Leftists hate and disrespect the U.S. Constitution and voters who disagree with them. Arrogantly, leftists feel justified in cussing us out with impunity. As a veteran black conservative Tea Party activist with eight years and 500 Tea Party rallies under my belt, I can testify that our side does not behave as rude, crude, and violent liberals behave. My mind flashed back to when I was on a national bus tour. Andrew Breitbart and our Tea Party Express tour bus were egged by viscous leftists. On another occasion, a leftist smashed a beer bottle against our bus and ran away.

Folks, this race is about turnout, turnout, turnout. If Ossoff gets 50% of the vote April 18, he wins the seat, empowering the Dems' anti-Trump narrative. We need Republican voters to turn out to force the race to continue to the June 20 election. Our CCC team will be back out there on another street corner tomorrow. Please pray for us. Leftists are mean. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist