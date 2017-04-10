All the more reason to ignore him? Perhaps, but what fun would that be?

Hollywood director Josh Whedon has gone off the deep end in his opposition to President Trump. He's apparently something of a celebrity for helming cult projects like "Firefly" and "Serenity."

Whedon created a pro-Hillary ad during the campaign that obviously, had little influence on the outcome. So he's been keeping up a regular tweetstorm since the election warning us about Donald Trump.

Recently, he sort of lost it.

He retweeted a link to a story about gays being murdered by Muslims in Chechnya by hinting it could happen under Trump.

This is harrowing, and it's where we're headed if we don't unite and act. Please use your #resistance skills to address this atrocity https://t.co/28Jo704HCa — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 6, 2017

The hysteria in the LGBT community directed against Trump is perhaps the most puzzling of all the Trump Derangement Syndrome examples in America. Trump nominally supports gay marriage and has appointed openly gay people to positions in government. One of his closest advisors is Peter Theil, founder of PayPal, who is openly gay.

Does this sound like a guy who is about to line gay people up against a wall and shoot them?

I think the main reason gays are upset at Trump is that they feel a kinship with their liberal bretheren and rather than accept the reality that Trump is pretty tolerant of the gay community for a Republican, they want to maintain solidarity with their biggest political supporters.

Hence, Whedon and his hysterically unbalanced tweet.