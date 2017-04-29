It went down along party lines :

Our legislature in Texas took a big step forward in reminding everyone that it's about the rule of law not immigration.

After more than 16 hours of debate, the Texas House of Representatives early Thursday morning tentatively gave a nod to the latest version of a Senate bill that would ban “sanctuary” jurisdictions in Texas. The 93-54 vote fell along party lines and came after one of the slowest moving but most emotional legislative days at the state Capitol. The vote came at 3 a.m. after state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, successfully made what some Democratic members called an unprecedented motion to group all of the remaining amendments — more than 100 — and record them as failed. He said he made that suggestion so members wouldn't be forced to pull their amendments. The motion passed 114 to 29, with about a third of Democrats approving the measure.

It's a shame that an issue about enforcing the law should go down along partisan lines but that's reality.

Nevertheless, the Democrats are completely tone deaf on this issue.

They have invested themselves in "the sanctuary city" movement. It is a huge political mistake, as we saw recently in a Pew Poll:

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe that cities that arrest illegal immigrants for crimes should be required to turn them over to federal authorities. The poll shows that President Trump has broad public support in his effort to crack down on sanctuary cities. A survey from Harvard–Harris Poll provided exclusively to The Hill found that 80 percent of voters say local authorities should have to comply with the law by reporting to federal agents the illegal immigrants they come into contact with.

That 80% means that there are a lot of Democrats joining in.

Since election night, the Democrat Party has gone mad.

First, they spent all of their ammunition fighting Neil Gorsuch and lost the 60-vote option in the U.S. Senate.

Second, they've now joined cities violating federal law.

Madness, madness, madness!

Did any Democrat hear the one about when to stop digging?

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.