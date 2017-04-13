Reuters:

The suspect will appear before a judge who will decide whether to approve the arrest warrant issued by prosecutors, which would allow the man to be held for longer than 24 hours.

"The investigations have so far resulted in no evidence that the suspect had taken part in the attack," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It added that the man was a member of Islamic State in Iraq, where he led a 10-strong commando unit that was involved in kidnappings, smuggling, extortion and killings. The jihadist group controls parts of Iraq and Syria.

Bild newspaper said on Thursday that military detonators had been used to set off the three explosive devices, probably remotely using a mobile phone.

Three identical letters printed in German found near the scene of the attack in the western city of Dortmund suggested a possible Islamist motive for the attack.

One of the letters, published by Bild, starts with the Islamic phrase 'In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,' and demands the withdrawal of German Tornado surveillance planes from Syria and the closure of the U.S. military air base in Ramstein, Germany.

"As of now, all infidel actors, singers, athletes and all prominent personalities in Germany and other crusader nations are on a death list of the Islamic State," the letter said.

Bild said prosecutors were also investigating two additional suspects in the attack, one a neo-Nazi sympathizer and another from a radical leftist group.