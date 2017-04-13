Islamist arrested following attack on German soccer team bus
An arrest warrant has been issued by German prosecutors against an Iraqi refugee in connection with a bomb attack on a bus carrying members of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team. Three bombs exploded as the team was on its way to play in a quarter-final match in the European club championship. One player was slightly injured.
Prosecutors say there is no evidence that the unidentified man was involved in the attack, but authorities need the permission of the court to hold him for more than 24 hours while they develop a case.
The suspect will appear before a judge who will decide whether to approve the arrest warrant issued by prosecutors, which would allow the man to be held for longer than 24 hours.
"The investigations have so far resulted in no evidence that the suspect had taken part in the attack," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
It added that the man was a member of Islamic State in Iraq, where he led a 10-strong commando unit that was involved in kidnappings, smuggling, extortion and killings. The jihadist group controls parts of Iraq and Syria.
Bild newspaper said on Thursday that military detonators had been used to set off the three explosive devices, probably remotely using a mobile phone.
Three identical letters printed in German found near the scene of the attack in the western city of Dortmund suggested a possible Islamist motive for the attack.
One of the letters, published by Bild, starts with the Islamic phrase 'In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,' and demands the withdrawal of German Tornado surveillance planes from Syria and the closure of the U.S. military air base in Ramstein, Germany.
"As of now, all infidel actors, singers, athletes and all prominent personalities in Germany and other crusader nations are on a death list of the Islamic State," the letter said.
Bild said prosecutors were also investigating two additional suspects in the attack, one a neo-Nazi sympathizer and another from a radical leftist group.
That the detonators were military-grade makes it unlikely that a neo-Nazi or radical leftist initiated the attack. It sounds like the sort of equipment that would be used by an ISIS commando.
Obviously, the Islamist was on the radar of authorities. But it makes you wonder what German officials were thinking when they allowed this terrorist to stay in their country for a year. They identify a terrorist in their midst – someone who blended in with other Iraqi refugees who arrived in Germany (something we're told in the U.S. can't happen) and then wait while he plans and carries out an attack?
Madness.
There may be as many as 500 Islamic terrorists who have slipped into Germany disguised as refugees. Are they going to wait until the terrorists attack before arresting them? Apparently, yes.
