Two outstanding writers see the prospects for the GOP and Trump in night-and-day contrasts.

History will record that once upon a time there was something that called itself #TheResistance, and it was President Trump's bestest buddy because it provided him the cover to ruthlessly dismantle everything Barack Obama and Team Libfascist tried to build. Whining, virtue signaling, and figuratively choosing to die on strategically insignificant hills while dressed like lady parts; these were its methods. Yet instead of defeating him, it only made Donald Trump stronger, and helped ensure his crushing of its members' liberal dreams. See, the problem for #TheResistance is that it is composed of stupid people who think they are smart people, parochial bigots who consider themselves open-minded cosmopolitans, and meritocrats who really didn't merit anything except contempt. They refuse to see that their hero Obama left in his miserable wake a country on the verge of being torn apart, and a teetering legacy built of wishes and fraud that is collapsing before our eyes. When Trump is done, it will be like The One had never even been there. History will label Obama "The Zero" – zero accomplishments, zero achievements, zero return on America's eight-year investment in fake hope and change for the worse.

Meanwhile, Andrew Malcolm, a wise veteran of covering politics for many years, is a bit alarmed for the GOP, at McClatchy:

The political disaster that was the non-repeal of Obamacare last month was bad enough. But now its recriminatory aftershocks, fully joined by President Trump himself, augur ill for the future of the Republican agenda this year – and maybe beyond. ... The party dysfunction and disunity come at a bad time. First, it ruins any sense of momentum surrounding a new chief executive and heartens leaderless Democrats. But as the party that finally got what it sought – control of the legislative and executive branches – the GOP already looks ineffective by its own hand. Coming this month are likely intraparty fights over spending priorities. A government shutdown looms April 28 without agreement. And tax reform could be handicapped too. Savings from Obamacare changes, now lost, were to have financed much of it.

I don't know about you, but I hope for the best and prepare for the worst.