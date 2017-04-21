Injun Liz's ugly stew

Senator Elizabeth Warren denounced President Trump's election as the product of an "ugly stew of racism" that propelled him to the top. So given that she considers herself a Native American minority and has sought affirmative action privileges with that so-claimed designation, what she's saying is that a vote against her or her party could have been due only to racism, never a popular rejection of her socialist ideas.

Logic of that sort is why Instapundit's Glenn Reynolds can often say: "Want More Trump? That's how you get More Trump." Warren;s contempt for America's votes couldn't be more obvious. If it was an ugly stew of racism that got Trump elected, is it not a little patronizing that Warrren also could say, in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow: People are right to be angry, but Donald Trump said it's their fault – those other people. Those people who don't worship like you, those people who don't look like you, those people who aren't the same color as you. So all those Trump-voting racists are right to be angry – is that it? Since when does one justify a racist's right to be angry? Only when one is a Democrat who still hasn't gotten over Hillary Clinton's loss and needs a few insults to hurl at the people who kept her party out of power.