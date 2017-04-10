Yes indeed! Our Susan Rice is quite a lady, specially among those of us who don't think that we always got the truth about the Obama foreign policy, from Benghazi to Fast & Furious to the premature withdrawal from Iraq to the mess that our weakness has created in Syria. Let's just say that the Obama Team left a world far more dangerous and stable than the one that Team Bush left them.

Last week, my friend Frank Burke , a fellow contributor to American Thinker, reminded me of an old song. Years ago, there was a song that went like this: "If you knew Susie, like I know Susie Oh! Oh! Oh! What a girl...."

Incredibly, some in the media have circled the wagons around Rice, as Wesley Pruden pointed out:

The bombshell that Susan Rice, Barack Obama’s chief source of intelligence, was guilty of “unmasking” Trump campaigners identified in intelligence findings, unhinged several commentators on the television networks. Colleagues and bystanders couldn’t decide whether to call security or medics. The Chicken Noodle Network demonstrated why it has fallen on hard times, saying it would not report bad news about its favorite political personalities. “Let us be very clear about this,” said Don Lemon, one of CNN’s star news readers and part-time house dick. “There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim.

And on this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you [with] a diversion.” Mr. Lemon’s viewers who want to know would have to go to another channel for another investigator. At MSNBC, the leading television network on Planet Pluto, Chris Matthews was more than willing to talk about the bombshell but first he had to find someone to help him get a grip. The bug that crawls up his leg when he thinks about Barack Obama was biting again.

Some in the media have a worrisome lack of curiosity over Rice's actions or her record of getting things wrong. We remembered this week that she said this:

According to a recent headline from Reuters, "U.S. intelligence agencies suspect Assad did not turn over all chemical weapons stockpile."

The evidence of the recent chemical attack in Syria makes that declaration little more than stating the obvious.

However, back in January in an in interview with NPR, Obama national security adviser Susan Rice was still touting the Obama administration's success at removing chemical weapons in Syria:

"We were able to find a solution that didn't necessitate the use of force that actually removed the chemical weapons that were known from Syria, in a way that the use of force would never have accomplished. Our aim in contemplating the use of force following the use of chemical weapons in August of 2013 was not to intervene in the civil war, not to become involved in the combat between Assad and the opposition, but to deal with the threat of chemical weapons by virtue of the diplomacy that we did with Russia and with the Security Council.

We were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile...."

Maybe she missed a few weapons!

Or maybe someone just told her to go out and say that about Syria. Who knows? The lady is either lying on her own or just following instructions.

Is the lady just making up things on her own or did someone choose her music sheet? We don't know but we need to know. After all, unmasking U.S. citizens for political reasons, the most recent allegation, is a crime!

Simply put, many of us know Susie rather well, as the song goes, and have reason to doubt what she says about anything.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.