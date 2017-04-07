Hillary Clinton told attendees at the Women in the World conference that "misogyny" played a role in her electoral defeat to Donald Trump last November.

Curiously, she made that observation in response to a question about why white women didn't vote for her.

Apparently, she believes that some women hate themselves because they're women.

AFP:

"I think in this election there was a very real struggle between what is viewed as change that is welcomed and exciting to so many Americans and change which is worrisome and threatening to so many others. "And layer on the first woman president over that and I think some people, women included, had real problems," she told a New York Times journalist at the ticketed women's empowerment event held each year. While the vastly experienced Clinton won the popular vote, she lost the electoral college to the businessman who had never previously held public office, upending the world and the US political establishment. Having dreamt for years of making history as America's first woman president, Clinton admitted the aftermath had been "devastating."

Hillary Clinton lost because 1) she was almost universally disliked by the voters and 2) few trusted her. She can't escape that verdict no matter how she tries to obscure the truth.

She was also part of a Democratic establishment that declared war on the white working class – on their values, on their jobs, and on their families. What few policies she actually talked about were inimical to the interests of the traditional Democratic working class base.

And she blames woman-hatred for her loss?

Perhaps the truth is so painful to admit that Clinton will continue throwing up a smokescreen that obscures the real reasons for her rejection by the voters. Despite the most negative, exaggerated, hysterical coverage of a Republican candidate in history, even her allies in the media could not overcome what voters perceived was the most untrustworthy, unlikable Democrat candidate of the modern era.