Happy Easter: A reason for hope

Mary and I are in Georgia working with the Conservative Campaign Committee, helping to defeat the Democrats' hyper-liberal 8-million-dollar man, Jon Ossoff, who is running for the GOP congressional seat. Our CCC team did a sign wave session on Good Friday on a street corner near where a mega-church was hosting an Easter celebration event. Traffic was backed up big-time.

I was extremely impressed and encouraged by the large number of cars filled with families headed to the Easter event. Many of them honked their horns in support, waved, gave us thumps up, and cheered us on. Clearly, they were politically well informed and probably mostly Republicans. We need a huge Republican turnout to stop Ossoff from getting 50% of the vote April 18. Only one jeep with about five youths drove by touting Ossoff. Then they turned their radio up obnoxiously loud, playing hip-hop music with vulgar lyrics such as M-F this and M-F that. The youths' rude, crude, and not-caring-about-anyone-else- but-themselves behavior is what you typically see in leftists. They had no respect for those carloads of Christian families surrounding them, cranking up their vulgar music in defiance. It was not surprising which candidate they chose to support: young Bernie Sanders clone Jon Ossoff. Leftists are relentless in their efforts to dispirit everyday Americans. They try to convince us that they have successfully crushed every godly principle and value we hold dear. Seeing the seemingly endless caravan of cars heading to celebrate our risen savior was truly inspiring – a breath of fresh air. Remember Art Linkletter's TV show, Kids Say The Darndest Things? A CCC team member said when her adult daughter was little, she was asked in church, "What is Good Friday?" Her daughter said, "It was the day Jesus was fried." Cute. Happy Easter, folks. Celebrate our savior on Sunday, and Georgia Republicans, please vote on Tuesday. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America

Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist