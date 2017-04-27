Government shutdowns, the border wall, and rank hypocrisy

In 2006, when Democrats were trying to take over the House and Senate, a majority of them voted for a wall on the Mexican border. President Obama, Senate leader Harry Reid, House leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Dick Durbin, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton and then-Sen. Biden all voted for the wall. The New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today, and the major networks supported these Democrats. They did not call them racists and anti-immigrants. In September 2013, Obama and the Democrats actually shut down government because they didn’t get their way on Obamacare. The media of course blamed Sen. Ted Cruz and the Republicans. The media did not suggest that Obama and the Democrats compromise and work across the aisle with Republicans.

In September 2015, Obama and the Democrats threatened to shut the government if Republicans left $500 million for a non-government agency, the special interest group Planned Parenthood. Again, the media blamed Republicans and did not suggest that the Democrats compromise. Now in March 2017, Democrats who voted for a wall threaten to shut down government if any funding for a wall is included. The media have not called out Democrats to compromise nor have they called them obstructionists. They instead have wondered if Trump would be willing to compromise with Democrats. With Democrats, it is always one way. Of course, as long as Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Sen. John McCain go along with Democrats they are in high demand for media appearances. In summary, the media puppets will blame Republicans no matter what. The bias is astonishing and pathetic. Of course, throughout all the genuflecting to Democrats and the constant repetition of Democrat talking points as news, the media pretend they are very serious about vetting out fake news. Google is just as willing as other media outlets to report Democrat talking points and push their agenda as real news. Why would anyone trust them to analyze what is fake and what is real? The day the public sees the following headline in AP, the Washington Post, the New York Times and USA Today, they may start believing the media is serious about telling the truth: “Durbin and Schumer back out of their promise to build a border wall”. Otherwise we know that most of the media are continuing to be the sycophants and hypocrites that they have been for a long time.