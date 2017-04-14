You might think that Syria is a sad place because of all the war, all the bombings, all the massacres, all the losses of life.

All is happy in Syria on Mrs. Assad's Instagram page

You couldn't be more wrong.

Asma Assad, the wife of Bashar al-Assad, whom Vogue famously called "wildly democratic," shows the true nature of life in Syria on her Instagram page, and it is all cheerful and upbeat.

Asma is happy. The sun is shining, it's a beautiful day, and ISIS wasn't able to lob any mortar shells at the palace.

Here Bashar reads from "The Little MIG-29 That Could."

On "Happy World Smile Day" Bashar and Asma prepare a care package for orphans in Homs. They seal it most carefully to make sure it will not detonate prematurely

Here Bashar and Asma react to the news that President Obama has issued a "red line" on Syria.

Asma swaps beauty tips with a local hijabi.

Asma watches as the local internet society live streams an interrogation from Adra prison in Damascus.

If you look at the photos on her Instagram page, you will see all sorts of upbeat hashtags like #happy and #love. It's this kind of love that keeps the Arabian Middle East going.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.