Georgia 6th: Amy Kremer Shades of Trump

Among the horde of Republicans running in the Georgia 6th special election, Amy Kremer is by far the true conservative We the People candidate. Through grassroots and the Tea Party, Amy worked her way to national relevance and influence. Amy played a powerful role in electing Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Allen West and other faithful conservatives. Despite her impressive resume, Amy lacks political establishment pedigree. Like Trump, Amy is considered an outsider; not willing to play "sell-out-the-voters" ball with the big guys. Consequently, Amy's campaign has been undermined.

Folks, I have been an activist in the Tea Party movement from its beginning. After Rick Santelli's 2009 rant leading to the Tea Party insurrection, Amy Kremer was a mom who helped to plan hundreds of April 15th tea party rallies. It was an exciting time; an amazing grassroots spontaneous phenomenon. Huge crowds showed up at tea party rallies attracting worldwide media attention. Some people jumped on the tea party bandwagon because they saw an opportunity for fame and riches. Over the years, I have seen patriot pretenders come and go; crash and burn. Fake news media did everything in its power to destroy the movement by branding us a bunch of redneck racists against the black president. I thought it unwise to aid Leftists' negative branding by writing about insincere tea party opportunists. I kept my pen targeted at defeating our real Nemesis, liberal Democrats and their media operatives. Amy Kremer has remained faithful to the principles and values we shared since day one of the Tea Party movement. She has grown even more passionate about urging the GOP to have the courage to deliver for We the People. One would assume Republicans would rally behind and celebrate Amy's passionate commitment to honoring the Constitution, conservatism and making America great again. Such is not the case. Like Trump, all our patriot sister Amy Kremer has in her corner cheering her on is you and me; We the People. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America. Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist